Health workers to resume island-wide token strike today

Health workers have launched an island-wide strike over several demands that resumed at 8:00 am today (March 02) and will continue till 8:00 am Friday.

Convener of the Federation of Health Professionals, Saman Ratnapriya said the strike will take place because the Government had NOT provided any solution to their demands.

Apart from the Government Nurses’ Association which has issued an injunction order, professionals belonging to 17 other trade unions in the Health service will join the strike.