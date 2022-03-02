President assures that action will be taken to avert the power crisis

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has assured the public that all necessary action will be taken immediately to avert the power crisis in the country.

This was stated by Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Janaka Ratnayake.

Mr. Janaka Ratnayake further said PUCSL had to reluctantly approve power cuts as the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has not received the required fuel to power generators but the Treasury and the Central Bank would ensure the facilitation of fuel import for power generation with immediate effect.

Scheduled power cuts were imposed in several parts of the country since last Tuesday, with the longest power cut during this period enforced today (March 02).

A seven-and-a-half-hour power cut is being imposed today, with a five-hour power disruption in the morning, and a two hour and 30-minute disruption at night.