Hemasiri Fernando acquitted from Easter Sunday attack case

Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, who was accused of criminal negligence of duty by failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks despite receiving intelligence information in advance, was acquitted of the charges laid against him.

The verdict was announced by a three-member bench of the Colombo High Court this morning (February 18).

The verdicts in the cases filed against former Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara in connection to the 2019 Easter attacks is due to be announced today as well.