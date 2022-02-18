Police constable killed in assault at Tangalle
Posted in Local News
A Police Constable was dead after being assaulted by a group at Vitharandeniya, Tangalle, last night (February 17).
The victim is reportedly a 34-year-old constable, the police said.
Police noted the Constable was assaulted by a group that arrived at his residence while he was there with his wife and another individual.
It was reportedly due to a dispute over property.
Further investigations are being carried out by the Tangalle Police.
Share on FB