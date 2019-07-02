Former Secretary of Defence Hemasiri Fernando who was ordered to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department today to give a statement over the Easter Sunday attacks, has been admitted to the Cardiology Unit at the Colombo National Hospital.

Sources said that Mr. Fernando had reportedly informed the CID that he would appear before the CID next Monday.

Pujith Jayasundara too hospitalised

IGP Pujith Jayasundara who was also asked to appear before the CID this morning to give a statement over the Easter Sunday’s attacks, has been admitted to the Police Hospital, Narahenpita a short while ago, sources said.