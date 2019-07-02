IGP Pujith Jayasundara, who is on compulsory leave and ex-defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando have been summoned to appear before the CID today (July 02) to provide statements with regard to the 04/21 attacks.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General has reminded acting IGP C.D. Wickremeratne to carry out certain instructions issued with regard to IGP Jayasundara and ex-defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando. The Attorney General instructed the acting IGP to name the pair as suspects to the April 21st attacks for neglecting their duties and responsibilities. The Attorney General had given the instructions taking into account the evidence directed to him by the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department.

The AG pointed out, according to the evidence, it was clear that the duo had committed an offence punishable under the penal code.

The AG’s Department, however, stressed, that so far the acting IGP had not given any explanation as to why the instructions were not carried out.

