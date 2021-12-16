High Court acquits former Magistrate Thilina Gamage from elephant calf case

The Colombo High Court today ordered to acquit and release the interdicted Magistrate Thilina Gamage from a case filed against him for the illegal possession of an elephant calf, named Sakura.

The order was made by Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte.

The Judge ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges filed against the accused, and ordered to acquit and release the accused from all charges without calling for evidence from the defence.

The Judge also ordered a call for evidence examination of the defence with regard to the indictments filed by the Attorney General against the three other accused in the case.

The case against three other accused is to be taken up again on 21st of January 2022.