Hirunika Premachandra arrested
Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others have been arrested by the Cinnamon Gardens Police during a protest against harassment staged in Colombo 07 this afternoon (November 14).
Police said that she was arrested on several charges.
Trying to hug and kiss handsome police officers again?
…. and send some earnings back to SL for those suffering people she is spending her life for.
She should be be sent to jail in Australia to share the cell with our cricketing superstar who is doomed to bed cricket for many years!