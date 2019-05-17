May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 May 17, 2019 2Comments by Administrator

Hisbulla says Government cannot take over Baticaloa University

Eastern Provincial Governor, MLAM Hizbullah says that the private education institute known as Batticaloa University located at Punani cannot be taken over by the Government.

A group of MPs who were appointed to a Committee to investigate the controversial education institute engaged in an inspection tour of the institute today.