Hisbulla says Government cannot take over Baticaloa University
Posted in Local News
Eastern Provincial Governor, MLAM Hizbullah says that the private education institute known as Batticaloa University located at Punani cannot be taken over by the Government.
A group of MPs who were appointed to a Committee to investigate the controversial education institute engaged in an inspection tour of the institute today.
Keep the building mate. But the education system belongs to the government Ministry of Education. Ten how became the owner of the Million Dollar investment? Where the money came from? You have a question to answer.
Mr Hizbullah is a mate HE Sirisena and is now the Governor of EP.
He knows best.
Maybe the products of Mr Hizbullah’s University will soon be exportable products.