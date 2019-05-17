Secretary of the Government Medical Officers Association, Haritha Aluthge commented on the controversial Batticaloa campus.

He claims that a special investigation has to be conducted on preparations being made to set up a medical faculty at the university without submitting an application to the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) based on personal agendas. He reassured that as the GMOA that they will not permit any institution that does not comply with the minimum standards of the SLMC to set up a medical faculty.

Aluthge noted that they will not let them do this by using the powers of Hizbullah and disregarding the university law. Announcing the stance of the GMOA the secretary said that they believe that this process should be regulated by the government.

(Source: News 1st)