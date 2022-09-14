Hold Provincial Councils elections, devolve power – India

India on Monday (September 12) urged Sri Lanka to take immediate and credible action on devolution of power and operationalisation of Provincial Councils through the early conduct of elections.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, joining in the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka during the 51st Session of Human Rights Council, pressed for full implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, delegation of powers to Provincial Councils and holding of Provincial Council Elections at the earliest.

“India has always believed in the responsibility of States for promotion and protection of human rights and constructive international dialogue and cooperation guided by the principles of the UN Charter.

“In this regard, the Indian delegation notes with concern the lack of measurable progress by the Government of Sri Lanka on their commitments of a political solution to the ethnic issue.

“India’s consistent view on peace and reconciliation in Sri Lanka has been for a political settlement within the framework of an united Sri Lanka, ensuring justice, peace, equality and dignity for the Tamils of Sri Lanka.

“The current crisis in Sri Lanka has demonstrated the limitations of debt driven economy and the impact it has on the standard of living.

“It is in Sri Lanka’s best interests to build capacity of its citizens and work towards their empowerment for which devolution of power to the grassroots level is a prerequisite. In this connection, operationalisation of Provincial Councils through early conduct of elections will enable all citizens of Sri Lanka to achieve their aspirations for a prosperous future.We therefore urge Sri Lanka to take immediate and credible action in this regard,” the Indian representative stated.

(Courtesy: Daily News)