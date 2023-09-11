Hotline number to lodge complaints pertaining officials of District & Divisional Secretariats

Posted by Editor on September 11, 2023 - 8:00 am

A special hotline number has been introduced to lodge complaints pertaining officials of District and Divisional Secretariats as well as other institutions that come under the purview of the State Ministry of Home Affairs.

State Minister of Home Affairs Ashoka Priyantha said the public can lodge complaints via the 1905 number.

A special team led by an Additional Secretary has been appointed to address the complaints.

State Minister Ashoka Priyantha said instructions have been given to investigative officers to promptly address the matters raised by the public.

Separately, a decision has been taken to fill the vacancies in District and Divisional Secretariats promptly.

Accordingly, vacancies are expected to be filled by selecting suitable individuals during the on-going interviews.

(Source: News Radio)