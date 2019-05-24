General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Organisation Venerable Galagodaththe Gnanasara Thera says certain individuals attempted to confine him within various political prisons.

Speaking to media Gnanasara Thera said he will remain patient and prudent in engaging in future activities.

The Thera noted the BBS voiced their concerns over the fate of the country for a long time over which they were heavily criticised and ridiculed.

Gnanasara Thera stressed his aim is to lead a spiritual life and live by the Principles of Buddhism moving ahead.

The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Organisation Galagodaththe Gnanasara thera, who was found guilty and sentenced to 6 years in prison on charges of contempt of court, was released from prison yesterday after receiving a Presidential Pardon.

Gnanasara thera was initially sentenced to 19 years in prison on 4 counts of contempt of court, on the 8th of August last year, however the sentence was reduced to 6 years by the Appeals Court.

(Source: News Radio)