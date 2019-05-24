May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 May 24, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Kavinda steps down from PSC



UNP MP Kavinda Jayawardana has stepped down from the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to look into and report on the 04/21 terror attack and also the accusations against Minister Rishard Baithudeen.

“I wrote to Speaker excusing myself from the PSC citing personal reasons. I want to dedicate my time fully on the people who were affected in the attacks. In this context, I may not be able to focus on the PSC,” he said.

The matter was informed in parliament by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya. Further, Dr Rajitha Senaratne & Dr Nalinda Jayatissa were appointed to the committee.