I have no funds to pay Rs. 100 Million, will collect from friends – Maithripala Sirisena
Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said today (January 15) that he will collect and pay the compensation to the victims of Easter Sunday attacks, as ordered by the Supreme Court, with the help of his close friends.
Joining an event held in the Nittambuwa areas today (January 15), the former president Sirisena expressed that he is not a person who is rich enough to pay an amount of Rs. 100 million in compensation.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered former President Maithripala Sirisena to pay a sum of Rs. 100 million as damages to the victims of Easter Sunday attacks.
“I respect the law and I am a person who always bows to the court’s decisions. I am not a person who has the funds to pay such a compensation. Therefore my friends and I have decided that we will collect the money from our friends,” he said.
He said he has given his assets declaration to Parliament every year and anyone can take it and see what he has.
“For the past 5 years that I was the president, I have given my assets declaration every year. So anyone can see my assets declaration under RTI. I hope to get the necessary support from my friends to collect the required compensation,” he said.
