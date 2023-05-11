ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja visits Sri Lanka

Mr. Imran Khwaja, the Deputy Chairman of the International Cricket Council, who is a member of the 3-member committee appointed by the International Cricket Council to look into the political interference in administering the game of cricket in Sri Lanka, arrived in the country yesterday morning (May 10).

His visit is aimed at conducting a ‘Fact Finding Mission’ pertaining to the said ‘mandate.’’ As part of his ‘Fact Finding Mission’ Khwaja held discussions with the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Mr. Shammi Silva, and the Executive Committee of the SLC yesterday (May 10).

During discussions with the SLC, Mr. Khwaja inquired about issues faced by Sri Lanka Cricket owing to political interference and the impact it has on administering the game.

Sri Lanka Cricket, in a letter sent on May 8, 2023, to the Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and Irrigation, informed him about the visit by Mr. Khwaja to Sri Lanka and his intention to meet the honourable Minister.