Activist Piyath Nikeshala arrested

Activist Piyath Nikeshala who was receiving treatment at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka after being assaulted has been arrested.

Piyath Nikeshala was a leading activist of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement.

Police said he was arrested over a complaint lodged by the former Deputy Mayor of Kaduwela Municipal Council, Chandika Abeyratne.

It was reported that former Deputy Mayor of Kaduwela, Chandika Abeyratne was arrested for assaulting ‘Aragalaya’ activist Piyath Nikeshala at Samagi Mawatha, Koswatta, Battaramulla while he was returning home after work yesterday (May 10).

According to Piyath Nikeshala former Deputy Mayor Chandika Abeyratne arrived in two vehicles and assaulted him.

The former Deputy Mayor said he did not recognize Nikeshala at the time and Nikeshala scolded him by claiming to be an Aragalaya activist, which resulted in a brawl.

Thereafter, Piyath Nikeshala who sustained injuries was first admitted to the Thalangama Hospital and then transferred to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka.

Former Deputy Mayor of the Kaduwela Municipal Council Chandika Abeyratne was also arrested yesterday (May 10) while receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Hospital.