IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday

The seal for the International Monetary Fund is seen in Washington, D.C., January 10, 2022.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team will arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday, a statement from the global lender said as the crisis-hit country prepares for the first review of a loan programme in September.

The delegation will visit Sri Lanka during May 11-23 as part of regular consultations ahead of the first review mission later this year, the IMF said in a statement.

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department, will join the May 12-15 visit and a press briefing will be held on Monday, it said.

Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst financial crisis in over seven decades triggered by a severe shortage of foreign exchange.

The island finalised a nearly $3 billion IMF programme in March.

(Reuters)

