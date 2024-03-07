IMF begins second review of Sri Lanka’s bailout package today

Posted by Editor on March 7, 2024 - 9:08 am

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start its second review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Sri Lanka today (March 07) with a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter) that this is an important step in the government’s efforts to improve stability and economic growth.

He mentioned that the government aims to finish the review successfully and reach an agreement with the IMF staff, which will allow access to the third installment of funds.

“This will accelerate our growth trajectory, fostering increased confidence in the economy,” he added.