New Chairpersons appointed for COPE and COPA

Posted by Editor on March 7, 2024 - 5:23 pm

New chairpersons for the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) were appointed today (March 07).

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Rohitha Abeygunawardane was elected chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

He was elected at the inaugural meeting of COPE.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Lasantha Alagiyawanna was re-elected as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

The members of the COPA are Mohan Priyadarshana De Silva, Prasanna Ranaweera, K. Kader Masthan, Diana Gamage, Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, Vajira Abeywardana, A.L.M. Athaullah, Wimalaweera Dissanayake, Jayantha Ketagoda, (Dr) Major Pradeep Undugoda, Karunadasa Kodithuwakku, Isuru Dodangoda, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Muditha Prishanthi, M.W.D. Sahan Pradeep Withana, Madhura Withanage, D. Weerasingha and Manjula Dissanayake.