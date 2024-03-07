Two Petitions filed against appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as IGP

Posted by Editor on March 7, 2024 - 5:58 pm

Two Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions were submitted to the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, requesting that the appointment of Deshbandu Tennakoon as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) be declared illegal.

One petition was submitted by Mr. Niroshan Padukka of Samagi Jana Balawega (SJB), and another petition was submitted by Professor Mrs. Savitri Goonesekere.

Members of the Constituent Assembly, the Attorney General, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshbandu Tennakoon, and others have been named as respondents to the petitions.

The petitioners claim that the Constituent Assembly did not properly approve the appointment of Deshbandu Tennakoon as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).