IMF delegation to visit Sri Lanka on January 22 for key talks

Posted by Editor on January 13, 2026 - 11:57 am

A group of representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on January 22, 2026, according to Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

The visit aims to hold renewed discussions regarding the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility provided by the IMF.

The fifth review has been completed, and the Executive Board was originally scheduled to meet on December 15, 2025, to grant its approval.

However, that meeting was postponed following Sri Lanka’s request for a Rapid Financing Instrument.

The State Minister further stated that discussions are expected to include the supplementary estimates recently presented to Parliament by the Government of Sri Lanka.