US announces 2 Million dollars in additional aid for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on January 13, 2026 - 2:33 pm

The United States has announced an additional 2 million US dollars in humanitarian assistance for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, raising total US support for disaster response in Sri Lanka to 4 million US dollars, the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka said today (January 13).

The U.S. Embassy stated that the new funding builds on 2 million US dollars announced in December 2025 within 72 hours of the cyclone making landfall, highlighting the United States’ commitment to providing timely and effective support to affected communities.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said that the United States responded when Sri Lankans needed support, providing early airlift and logistics expertise through the Department of War and a total of 4 million US dollars in humanitarian assistance. She noted that Sri Lanka is a key Indo Pacific partner and said the United States remains engaged in helping communities and livelihoods recover after the disaster.

The U.S. assistance is supporting relief and early recovery efforts in some of the worst affected districts, including Ampara, Badulla, Gampaha, Kegalle, Puttalam, and Ratnapura, as well as estate communities in the Central Province.

According to the Embassy, the assistance includes emergency food and essential items such as kitchen sets and hygiene kits, along with flood mitigation materials like polysacks for sandbagging. The support also helps flood affected communities access clean drinking water, provides essential nutrition for mothers and children, and ensures shelters are safe and child friendly.

In rural and estate areas affected by floods, U.S. assistance is also helping communities begin recovery by restoring basic infrastructure, improving drainage and small scale irrigation, and supporting livelihoods so families can resume local food production and economic activity.

The Embassy said that trusted organizations including the World Food Programme and World Vision are implementing the assistance to ensure aid reaches affected communities quickly, effectively, and with accountability.

As Sri Lanka continues to assess needs following Cyclone Ditwah, the United States said it will keep working closely with Sri Lankan authorities to explore ways to support emerging priorities.