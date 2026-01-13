Sri Lanka postpones Grade 6 education reforms

Posted by Editor on January 13, 2026 - 2:50 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers of Sri Lanka has decided to postpone the proposed education reforms for Grade 6 students until 2027 due to the need to review the English language module, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said today (January 13).

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing, the Minister said the decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (January 12).

He explained that several issues have been identified, particularly with the Grade 6 English module, which requires further review.

Due to these concerns and other related matters, the government has decided not to implement the planned education reforms for Grade 6 at this time.

However, Dr. Jayatissa clarified that the education reforms planned for Grade 1 students will continue as scheduled without any changes.