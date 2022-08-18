IMF to visit Sri Lanka in late August for staff-level agreement – Central Bank Governor

Sri Lanka’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is making good progress and that an IMF delegation is expected to visit Sri Lanka by the end of August to reach a staff-level agreement, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe said.

“The IMF program is making good progress. For example, the IMF mission is planning to visit Sri Lanka towards the end of this month to reach a staff-level agreement on a policy package,” Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe said.

He stated that Sri Lanka will approach all creditors once the country reaches a staff-level agreement with the IMF.

“Once we reach a staff-level agreement of course we have to reach the creditors on debt restructuring with our advisors. That will also progress once we start the staff-level agreement.”

“Once you reach that the situation will improve further,” he added.