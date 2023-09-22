Import tax on powdered milk increased
September 22, 2023
Port and Airport Levy on imported milk powder has been increased by 10 percent with effect from today (September 22), Trade Minister Nalin Fernando said.
However, the prices of powdered milk in the local market will not be increased following the Port and Airport Levy hike, Minister Fernando assured.
