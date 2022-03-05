Improve livelihoods to eliminate poverty – Anura Dissanayake

The National People’s Power claims in order to eliminate poverty and improve the economic conditions of rural folk, the livelihoods of the poverty-stricken must be uplifted.

Leader of the party Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaking to media in Kandy said farmers are engaged in the agriculture sector and the development of relevant sectors will contribute to the livelihoods of farmers.

The MP said respective trades must be stringently focused on.

He added a development economic framework is required and evaluations must be carried out in order to improve the conditions of rural areas.

(Source: News Radio)