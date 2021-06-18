Jun 18 2021 June 18, 2021 June 18, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

India denies reports that Indian Navy physically attacked Sri Lankan fishermen

The Indian High Commission in Colombo today denied media reports that a group of Sri Lankan fishermen were attacked physically by the Indian Navy, stating that it was blatantly false.

“We deny any such incident having taken place,” a spokesman for the High Commission said.

“The Indian Navy is a highly disciplined and professional force which discharges its responsibilities in an impeccable manner. India is firmly committed to addressing all fishermen related issues between India and Sri Lanka in a humanitarian manner through established bilateral mechanisms and understandings,” the spokesman added.

