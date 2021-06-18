Mobile permits of vendors selling fruits, vegetables at higher prices to be cancelled

Mobile service permits of vendors selling fruits and vegetables at higher prices will be revoked, says the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival & Poverty Alleviation.

The issue of soaring prices of fruits and vegetables was taken up during a meeting of the Task Force chaired by Minister Namal Rajapaksa on Thursday (June 17).

Minister Rajapaksa has directed the relevant officials to instruct the Consumer Affairs Authority to take necessary action against such vendors and to allow the consumers to submit complaints regarding them through social media.

He has stated that the inconveniences caused to the consumers due to arbitrary price hikes by certain vendors must be avoided.

It was also proposed that wholesale and retail prices of fruits and vegetables sold at economic centres and Manning Market in Peliyagoda should be communicated to the general public through main news bulletins. Further, the Task Force decided that all mobile outlets must display the prices and the types of vegetables separately.

