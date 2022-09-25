India exceptional in helping neighbourhood including Sri Lanka

While claiming that the international community must rise above the narrow national agenda, India said that, for its part, is taking exceptional measures at exceptional times to help its neighbours including Sri Lanka.

“We extend credits of US$ 3.8 billion to Sri Lanka for fuel, essential commodities and trade settlement,” External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar told the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

While the global attention has been on Ukraine, India has also had to contend with other challenges, especially in its own neighbourhood, he said.

He also said, “Some of them may be aggravated by the Covid pandemic and ongoing conflicts; but they speak too of a deeper malaise. The accumulation of debt in fragile economies is of particular concern.” We did so, when we sent 50,000 metric tons of wheat and multiple tranches of medicines and vaccines to Afghanistan. When we extend credits of US$3.8 billion to Sri Lanka for fuel, essential commodities and trade settlement. When we supplied 10,000 metric tons of food aid and vaccines to Myanmar. When we fill the gap in humanitarian needs left unaddressed by political complexity. Whether it is disaster, response or humanitarian assistance, India has stood strong, contributing particularly to those nearest to us, he further added.