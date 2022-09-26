Sri Lanka President leaves for official visit to Japan and Philippines

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe left the country early this morning (September 26) on an official visit to Japan and the Philippines.

During his two-day official visit to Japan, the President will participate in the funeral ceremony of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, and will hold bilateral discussions with the Japanese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Finance Minister during this tour.

Thereafter, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to leave for the Philippines to preside over the meeting of the Governors of the Asian Development Bank.

During his visit to the Philippines, President Wickremesinghe will hold discussions with the President of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos and the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa.

The President is scheduled to return to Sri Lanka upon completion of his official tour on the 30th of September.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President Sagala Ratnayake, Director of International Affairs Dinuk Colomboge, Director of Media Shanuka Karunaratne, Director of Sustainable Development Randula Abeyweera and Private Secretary to the President Sandra Perera will accompany the President on his official tour. The Treasury Secretary will join the President on his visit to the Philippines but Mr. Dinuk Colomboge and Mr. Randula Abeyweera will not join the President on his official visit to the Philippines.