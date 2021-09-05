India sends another 150 tonnes of oxygen to Sri Lanka

India has sent about 150 tonnes more oxygen to Sri Lanka to help the island nation combat the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown till September 13 amidst a surge in the number of deaths and mounting pressure on the healthcare system.

“Lifeline from India to Sri Lanka close to 150 tonnes of oxygen from Vizag and Chennai reached the shores of Colombo,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo tweeted on Saturday. Since mid-August, India has been sending oxygen to Sri Lanka following a personal request by Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa, it said.

Indian Navy ship Shakti in August delivered 100 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to the island nation.

India’s assistance to Sri Lanka during the pandemic has been varied and need-based. Close to 26 tonnes of essential medical supplies were gifted in April-May 2020. A currency swap of $400 million was provided in July 2020.

The first consignment of vaccines, which was donated by India in January, enabled Sri Lanka to roll out its inoculation programme ahead of the schedule, the Indian High Commission said.