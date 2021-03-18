India to grant USD 15 million to promote Buddhism

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has decided to grant assistance of US $15 million to promote Buddhist ties between the two countries.

The matter was disclosed by the High Commissioner of India in Colombo Gopal Baglay during an event attended by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

High Commissioner Gopal Baglay also said the Kapilavastu tooth relic will also be brought to Sri Lanka once again for the public to seek blessings.

He noted the Indian government is working with the Maha Sangha and the Sri Lankan government to carry out several programmes.

Gopal Baglay said he expects all sectors will work towards strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka ties in future.

(Source: News Radio)