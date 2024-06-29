India wins Twenty20 World Cup in thrilling final against South Africa
Posted by Editor on June 29, 2024 - 11:45 pm
India pulled off a sensational seven-run win against South Africa in a gripping final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.
South Africa, playing its first ever final of an ICC tournament, needed a run-a-ball 30 to win on the back of Heinrich Klaasen’s belligerent 52 off 27 balls.
But India’s pace bowlers roared back in the death overs to restrict them at 169-8.
Kohli’s first half-century at this tournament anchored India to 176-7 after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.
India won its second T20 World Cup but its first world title in 12 years.
(Source: AP)
