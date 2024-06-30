Poisonous liquid kills five Sri Lankan fishermen on ‘Devon 5’ vessel

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Sri Lanka confirms that another one of the six fishermen on the multi-day fishing vessel “Devon 5,” who drank a poisonous liquid from a bottle floating in the sea thinking it was alcohol, has now died.

Accordingly, the number of dead fishermen has increased to five.

The multi-day fishing vessel “Devon 5” had departed from Tangalle fishing harbor with six fishermen. The incident occurred on Friday night (June 28) when they found some bottles floating in the sea and believed them to contain alcohol. After drinking from the bottles, they became ill.

Two critically ill fishermen on board the “Devon 5” were rescued today (June 30) by a Singaporean merchant ship.

One of the rescued fishermen has died, Susantha Kahawatta, Director General of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, said.