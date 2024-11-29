Indian and Sri Lankan Navies seize 500kg of Crystal Meth in joint operation
The Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy worked together to seize about 500 kg of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) from two Sri Lankan fishing boats in the Arabian Sea.
The operation took place on November 24 and 25, 2024, based on information provided by the Sri Lanka Navy.
The Indian Navy quickly intercepted the boats in Indian waters.
The operation was guided by updates from the Sri Lanka Navy and the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region with aerial surveillance by the Indian Navy helping to track the boats.
The two fishing boats had several Sri Lankan suspects involved in the drug smuggling.
Today (November 29), the Indian Navy handed over the boats, the suspects, and the drugs to the Sri Lanka Navy’s SLNS Gajabahu. The Sri Lanka Navy is now escorting them ashore for further legal action.
