Tenders open today for import of 70,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka

November 29, 2024

Lanka Sathosa Ltd. has announced that it will be calling tenders starting today (November 29) to select suppliers for the importation of rice to Sri Lanka.

The Chairman of Lanka Sathosa Ltd., Dr. Samitha Perera, stated that, according to this, importers will be able to submit their proposals within 7 days starting today.

Under this plan, it is expected that 70,000 metric tons of rice will be imported to Sri Lanka in several phases.

The rice is expected to be released to the market before the festive season.

Dr. Samitha Perera also mentioned that Lanka Sathosa Ltd. plans to distribute the imported rice stocks through its retail stores as well as through supermarkets and general wholesale stores.