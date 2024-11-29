Tenders open today for import of 70,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka
Lanka Sathosa Ltd. has announced that it will be calling tenders starting today (November 29) to select suppliers for the importation of rice to Sri Lanka.
The Chairman of Lanka Sathosa Ltd., Dr. Samitha Perera, stated that, according to this, importers will be able to submit their proposals within 7 days starting today.
Under this plan, it is expected that 70,000 metric tons of rice will be imported to Sri Lanka in several phases.
The rice is expected to be released to the market before the festive season.
Dr. Samitha Perera also mentioned that Lanka Sathosa Ltd. plans to distribute the imported rice stocks through its retail stores as well as through supermarkets and general wholesale stores.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Rajitha Senaratne acquitted and released in white van press conference case November 29, 2024
- Indian and Sri Lankan Navies seize 500kg of Crystal Meth in joint operation November 29, 2024
- Tenders open today for import of 70,000 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka November 29, 2024
- Sri Lanka plans national strategy to strengthen industrial sector and boost local production November 29, 2024
- 10 diplomats present credentials to Sri Lankan President November 29, 2024