Indian Foreign Secretary’s visit has jolted government into action – Sumanthiran

The government had decided to hold provincial council elections soon following the visit of the Indian Foreign Secretary, TNA MP M.A. Sumanthiran said on Saturday.

He added that the elections could be held by amending the existing law and in 2019, he had presented to Parliament a draft amendment aimed at helping conduct the election. “Only a minor change is required to the law to hold the election and I have presented this in Parliament.

Parliament agreed with my amendment and AG’s advice too was sought. The AG, too, agreed with the amendment,” the TNA MP said.MP Sumanthiran said that since the Indian Foreign Secretary’s visit, the government had suddenly decided to hold provincial elections and that the TNA, too, agreed that that election should be held as soon as possible.

(Source: The Island – By Dinasena Ratugamage)