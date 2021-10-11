Sri Lanka on the path to recovery from COVID – Dullas

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma says the country is currently on the path to recovery from the coronavirus.

Speaking at a function in Kamburupitiya, Matara yesterday Minister Alahapperuma said 58 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated thus far adding this is a great achievement.

The Minister said Sri Lanka is in the forefront of vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Minister Alahapperuma said in addition to Sri Lanka, other countries with successful vaccination programmes are developed nations or countries that manufacture vaccines.

He said it is important to fulfil personal responsibilities when mitigating the coronavirus.

(Source: News Radio)