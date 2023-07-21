Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is on a two-day official visit to India, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi this morning (July 21) for talks.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe marks his first visit to India as the President of Sri Lanka, while marking one year since he was selected as President, after Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down in 2022.

“PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks. An opportunity to review and lend further momentum to the long-standing – ties, as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on the Sri Lanka President earlier in the day.

Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR.

The visit is expected to reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on Thursday (July 20) and was welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

During his visit, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will meet Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with the Prime Minister Modi and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest.