Jul 21 2023 July 21, 2023 July 21, 2023 NoComment

Sri Lanka and India reach agreements on Renewable Energy, Animal Husbandry, and more

Posted by Editor on July 21, 2023 - 1:48 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe (L) shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on July 21, 2023. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP via Getty Images)

Sri Lanka and India reached several agreements during Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi this morning (July 21).

The documents exchanged were:

  • Joint declaration of intent in the field of Animal Husbandry between India and Sri Lanka
  • Memorandum of understanding for renewable energy between India and Sri Lanka
  • Memorandum of understanding for economic development of projects in the Trincomalee District
  • Network to Network agreement between NIPL and LankaPay for UPI (Unified Payment Interface) application acceptance in Sri Lanka
  • Energy permit for the Sampur Solar Power Project handed over to Sri Lanka
FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY