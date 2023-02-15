Indian Visa Application Center closed due to ‘security incident’

The Indian visa application centre, IVS Pvt. Ltd, located in Colombo has been closed until further notice due to a security incident reported on Tuesday night (February 14), the Indian High Commission announced today (February 15).

A source confirmed that a break-in had taken place at the premises, and that a police investigation is underway.

All applicants have been requested to reschedule their appointments with IVS Pvt. Ltd.

Visa applicants have been requested to contact the High Commission over the phone for any urgent consular or visa matter.