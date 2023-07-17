Inland Revenue Department collects nearly Rs. 700 Billion in tax revenue in first half of 2023

Posted by Editor on July 17, 2023 - 1:14 pm

Sri Lanka’s Inland Revenue Department (IRD) says that it has collected a total tax revenue of Rs. 696,946 million for the first half of this year.

In comparison, the revenue collected from the income tax during the first half of 2022 amounted to a total of Rs. 361,832 million, according to the department.