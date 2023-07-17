Sri Lanka claimed 4th place with 8 medals at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Sri Lanka claimed 4th place with eight medals in the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 held in Bangkok, Thailand.

It goes down in history as Sri Lanka’s best ever performance in the Asian Athletics Championships.

Sri Lanka won three gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals, only behind Japan, China and India on the medals tally.

Nadeesha Ramanayake won the gold medal in the Women’s 400 meters event while Tharushi Karunarathna secured the gold medal in the Women’s 800 meters yesterday (July 16).

Sri Lanka also won a gold medal in the Men’s 4 x 400 meters Relay event held yesterday (July 16) before the games were drawn to a close.

Sri Lanka’s medal tally is impressive considering several star performances including Yupun Abeykoon did not feature at the Championships for various reasons.