Inmate of Matara Prison dies from fever, 8 other inmates hospitalized

Posted by Editor on December 23, 2023 - 9:20 am

An inmate of the Matara Prison who was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Matara Hospital, died yesterday (December 22) due to a fever contracted in Matara Prison.

Deceased inmate was convicted of murder on August 30, 2023, Prisons Commissioner and Media Spokesman Gamini. B. Dissanayake said.

Meanwhile, eight other inmates who are currently receiving medical attention, too, are said to be suffering from the same symptoms.

On Friday (December 22), the Prisons Department reported that a total of eight were hospitalized due to high fever.