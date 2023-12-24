Rex Kodippili passes away

Posted by Editor on December 24, 2023 - 1:57 pm

Veteran Sri Lankan actor and film director Rex Kodippili has passed away at the age of 85.

Primarily acting as a villain for the most of his career, Kodippili appeared in more than 130 films and produced two films.

He started his film career in 1971 with “Kathuru Muwath” and became well-known for characters like ‘Kadira’ in “Muwan Pelessa,” ‘Daanu’ in “Raktha,” ‘Ratne Ayya’ in “Sagarika,” and ‘Sergeant Silva’ in “Koti Waligaya.”