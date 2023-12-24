Sri Lanka to release 1,004 prisoners under Presidential pardon for Christmas

On the occasion of Christmas Day, 1004 prisoners will be released on December 25, 2023 from prisons across Sri Lanka under a special presidential pardon, the Commissioner of Prisons and Media Spokesman Gamini B. Dissanayake said.

According to the Department of Prisons, there are 989 male inmates and 15 female inmates among the inmates eligible for presidential pardon.

This includes 162 inmates of the Pallekele Open Prison, 78 inmates of the Anuradhapura Prison and 42 inmates of Welikada Prison.