Underworld leader ‘Manna Roshan’ and accomplice found shot dead

Posted by Editor on December 25, 2023 - 6:28 am

The bodies of two people who were shot dead were found in a deserted land at Tunnana in Padukka, Police said.

The two dead bodies found in the Tunnana area have been identified as those of underworld leader Don Indika alias ‘Manna Roshan’ and his associate.

The police suspect that the duo were killed during a clash between two rival underworld gangs.