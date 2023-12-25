Christmas Messages

Posted by Editor on December 25, 2023 - 8:47 am

Christmas Messages from Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Recognize adversities confronting nation – President

Christmas represents the celebration of hope. “The individuals who traversed in obscurity, burdened with tears and sighs, have witnessed a profound light.” In the pursuit of revitalizing that hope, I extend my wishes for all of us to conscientiously fulfill our responsibilities and duties, fostering a Christmas that instills fresh hopes in our nation.

Amid our celebratory mood, it is crucial to maintain focus on the authentic significance of Jesus Christ’s birth in a manger, encapsulated by the theme “Sharing a meal with the less fortunate.”

Christmas serves as a reminder of the birth of Jesus Christ, who, in self-sacrifice on the cross, redeemed humanity from sin. Guided by Christian teachings, we are urged to forgive those who oppose us, those who have wronged us and to relinquish all feelings of animosity and resentment.

While the external festivities of Christmas may be apparent, I posit that its true significance remains elusive unless accompanied by a profound spiritual transformation within us.

This year, as we commemorate Christmas amidst a backdrop of numerous challenges burdening our society, I extend an invitation to everyone to unite in shouldering their responsibilities, recognizing the genuine adversities confronting our nation.

I wish you all a blessed and meaningful Christmas!

Ranil Wickremesinghe

President of Sri Lanka

Spread love, kindness and mercy – Prime Minister

The Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ provides a strong foundation for a society that values human dignity and humanity. The Teachings of Jesus Christ contains a vision to look at the world realistically with love, kindness, and mercy.

The Christmas is an occasion for a new beginning towards creating economically prosperous Sri Lanka that is abundant with harvest and conflicts are resolved by eliminating hatred and cruelty in accordance with the teachings of Jesus, who professed the wonderful lesson of sharing kindness to entire human race, animals, and even the environment.

I wish everybody a joyful Christmas in which we abide by the wonderful lessons of peace, harmony and equality, while refraining from animosities, petty squabbles or differentiating between the poor and the rich or due to gender, caste or social status.Happy holidays!

Dinesh Gunawardena

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Heed Jesus Christ’s message of love and brotherhood – Opposition Leader

Christmas is joyful only if we live by the full meaning of the message of love, brotherhood and helping the needy that Jesus Christ enunciated, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said in his Christmas message.

The message: “Today is the remarkable day of Christmas, which commemorates the wonderful birth of Jesus Christ, who was called ‘the Prince of Peace’.

God, by sending his Son into the world, expected the values of His Kingdom to be alive once again on Earth. Christ brought eternal light to Men’s hearts.

The delightful Christmas, which taught the world the outstanding lesson of sharing, is celebrated not only by Christians, but also by many others, regardless of race and religion.

Jesus extended His hands of love to create a world full of love, affection, peace, harmony and equality to relieve the hearts full of sorrow. For thousands of years, Christians all over the world have seen the light of Christmas Day in December by celebrating the Birth of Jesus with Church bells ringing amidst rituals performed by candlelight.

People from small huts to big houses celebrate Christmas in whatever way they can. According to the Holy Bible: “A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart”. This makes it clear that Jesus has shown the way to be dedicated to realize a country and a world full of goodness and humanity.

For several years now, Sri Lankan Christians have been in a situation where they experience both Easter and Christmas together as victims. The victims are still wallowing in the tragedy as justice has not yet been served to them by identifying the accused. We reiterate the need to identify the accused of the Easter attacks and serve justice to the victims.

The message of Christmas is to bring peace for all the people on Earth. I wish you a Merry Christmas full of peace and joy, which brings the message of liberation to the world by showing the true meaning of Christmas.

Sajith Premadasa

Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka