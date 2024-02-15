INSS holds a Webinar on “South Asian Geopolitics in 2024: Lessons for Sri Lanka”

The Institute of National Security Studies (INSS), the Ministry of Defence’s primary research institution focusing on national security, held a webinar titled “South Asian Geopolitics in 2024: Lessons for Sri Lanka” on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The event, conducted via Zoom from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, was attended by government officials, academics, researchers, policymakers, and representatives from the Sri Lanka Armed Forces and Coast Guard.

Lieutenant General Vinod G. Khandare PVSM, AVSM, SM (Retd.), Principal Adviser at the Ministry of Defence, India, served as the guest speaker. Colonel Nalin Herath RSP, Overlooking Director General, and Acting Director (Research) of INSS was the moderator of the event.

Colonel Herath initiated the session by highlighting the importance for Sri Lanka to play a leading role in regional cooperation within South Asia.

Lt. Gen. Khandare then began his presentation on the theme “Avoid Conflict and Grow Together,” focusing on the geopolitical significance of economic and trade dynamics.

Drawing from historical examples, he underscored how external influences have shaped regional trade and economies.

Additionally, Lt. Gen. Khandare addressed the threats posed by radicalization leading to terrorism and separatism, as well as the potential disruptions to the global landscape.

He highlighted India’s concerns about maritime activities in Sri Lanka and stressed the need for regional collaboration to counter misinformation and disinformation, acknowledging these challenges as persistent.

The discussion expanded to include threats posed by Artificial Intelligence and communication technologies in governance, banking, and healthcare. Lt. Gen. Khandare emphasized the importance of addressing these issues within the current context.

During the Q&A segment, attendees posed pertinent questions to Lt. Gen. Khandare, demonstrating keen interest in the topic.

The speaker responded with constructive insights, emphasizing India’s commitment to collaborative approaches rather than dominance over other states.

He also discussed the implications of cognitive warfare and emphasized the importance of safeguarding digital infrastructure and addressing power dynamics in economics and human capital within the region.